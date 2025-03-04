enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Stock Price Down 45.6% – Time to Sell?

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 45.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.97. 4,139,132 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,166% from the average session volume of 326,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.62.
enCore Energy Stock Down 45.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$262.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.92.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director William Morris Sheriff sold 24,000 shares of enCore Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.11, for a total value of C$122,701.63. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.
enCore Energy Company Profile
enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than enCore Energy
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Mediterranean Growth Monster: CAVA Keeps Surging—Buy the Dip?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Is the S&P 500 Ready to Rally? A $1.8M Bet on SPY Says Yes
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Consumer Spending Is Slowing—But These Stocks Will Still Thrive
Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.