Jag Capital Management LLC Buys 353 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,538 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 20.0% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 24,438 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $112.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.70 and a 200 day moving average of $103.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. TD Cowen raised their price target on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

