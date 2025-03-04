Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 93.2% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. CICC Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $155.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $213.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

