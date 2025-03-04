The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target to $3.00

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DH opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $320.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $8.82.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $62.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.60 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 142.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Irenic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 7,003,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,783,000 after acquiring an additional 590,009 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,053,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after buying an additional 1,626,813 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 23,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 317,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 39,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.