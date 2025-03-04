Ariston Services Group Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Ariston Services Group reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises 2.3% of Ariston Services Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ariston Services Group’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,003,000. Invst LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,335.1% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 49,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 48,226 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 195,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,072,000 after acquiring an additional 46,299 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,153,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 614,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,002,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

VPU opened at $171.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.65. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $133.26 and a one year high of $180.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.53.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

