Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 348.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.16.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average is $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $38.61.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

