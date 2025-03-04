Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Invests $57,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $795.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $739.06.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $648.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $492.71 and a 12 month high of $718.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $666.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $650.05.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

