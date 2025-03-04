WMG Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.16.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $170.24 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $203.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.