Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 42,663 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,663 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $11,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,123 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,513,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,786,000 after buying an additional 1,441,121 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,071,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,164,000 after buying an additional 1,283,764 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,099,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,992,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,467 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.1731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

