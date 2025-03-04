MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 22.08%.
MIND C.T.I. Price Performance
MNDO opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. MIND C.T.I. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.79.
MIND C.T.I. Company Profile
