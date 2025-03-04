MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 22.08%.

MIND C.T.I. Price Performance

MNDO opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. MIND C.T.I. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.79.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging.

