Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 494.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Down 1.0 %

MAR opened at $277.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.08 and a 200-day moving average of $268.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott International from $277.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total transaction of $3,610,934.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,393.97. This trade represents a 29.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.