SWS Partners Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

SWS Partners reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 18,322 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 98,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 50.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 268,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 90,450 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 315.1% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 294,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,209,000 after purchasing an additional 223,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 22.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The firm has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average is $68.81.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on APH shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

