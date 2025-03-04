Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Short Interest Update

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the January 31st total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 820,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Baird R W raised Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

In related news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 11,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $41,122.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,201,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,108,327.09. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 7,471 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $30,182.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,176,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,834,223.52. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,169 shares of company stock valued at $97,274. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 880,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 258,818 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 292.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 164,622 shares during the period. Alpha Wave Global LP purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,169,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 986.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 670,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 608,874 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 40,319 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $205.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.54. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $19.42.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

