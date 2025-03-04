Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $803,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 51,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 24,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 16,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.