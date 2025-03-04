Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stake Boosted by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.21% of Cintas worth $154,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $207.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.15 and a 12 month high of $228.12. The company has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.05.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.79.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

