Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases 472 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $50.16 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.39.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.