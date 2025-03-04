Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.56.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE PM opened at $158.78 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.82 and a 52-week high of $158.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.18. The firm has a market cap of $246.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $749,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,354.12. The trade was a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $378,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,994.24. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,092,846. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.