Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) SVP Matthew Demchyk Sells 1,138 Shares

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $57,412.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,673,950.90. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Demchyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Matthew Demchyk sold 3,382 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $170,723.36.

On Monday, January 27th, Matthew Demchyk sold 17,617 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $870,279.80.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Matthew Demchyk sold 10,474 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $509,245.88.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Matthew Demchyk sold 1,149 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $54,922.20.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average is $49.79. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $389.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.54 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 105.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,547.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 142.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

