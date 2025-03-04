Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the January 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NUW stock opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $3,941,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,254,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after acquiring an additional 274,422 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59,385 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $452,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

