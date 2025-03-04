Short Interest in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEW) Declines By 22.0%

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the January 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuvve Price Performance

Shares of Nuvve stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Nuvve has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.12.

About Nuvve

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

