Short Interest in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEW) Declines By 22.0%

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the January 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuvve Price Performance
Shares of Nuvve stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Nuvve has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.12.
About Nuvve
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuvve
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Rocket Lab’s Plunge: Buy the Dip or Watch from the Sidelines?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Mediterranean Growth Monster: CAVA Keeps Surging—Buy the Dip?
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Is the S&P 500 Ready to Rally? A $1.8M Bet on SPY Says Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.