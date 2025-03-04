Short Interest in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Decreases By 21.9%

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the January 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 72,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $858.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.15. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Napco Security Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NSSC shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

