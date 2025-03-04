(TRC.L) (LON:TRC) Posts Earnings Results

(TRC.L) (LON:TRC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.80) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

(TRC.L) Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of LON:TRC opened at GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.29. (TRC.L) (LON:TRC – Get Free Report) has a 12 month low of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.90 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Danielle Davies sold 665,224 shares of (TRC.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £6,652.24 ($8,453.73). 32.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About (TRC.L)

Trinity Capital PLC is a closed-end investment company. The Company is engaged in property investment business. It invests in real estate and real estate related entities in India, primarily in commercial development in the office and business space, residential, retail, hospitality, and infrastructure sectors deriving returns from development, long-term capital appreciation and income.

