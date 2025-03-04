Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Position Increased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,373,000 after purchasing an additional 82,985 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 143,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 430,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,394,000 after buying an additional 217,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 468,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,792,000 after buying an additional 30,838 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $104.09 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.56 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 64.89%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.