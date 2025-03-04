Synergy Investment Management LLC Makes New $196,000 Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3,821.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,892,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,655,000 after buying an additional 6,716,244 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 558,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,624,000 after acquiring an additional 40,564 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 469,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 294,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 244,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of IWV stock opened at $332.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.43. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $282.38 and a 12 month high of $350.23.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.