Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Alley Investment Management Company LLC

Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after buying an additional 17,880,000 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,144,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,737,000 after buying an additional 10,024,156 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,531,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,748,000 after buying an additional 350,872 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804,908 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,755,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,238 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

