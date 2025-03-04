AMJ Financial Wealth Management Buys 27,799 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 161.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,023 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,799 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 2.3% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 786,574 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $268,851,000 after purchasing an additional 129,371 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 106,248 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,316,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.2% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 3.5 %

PANW opened at $183.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.50 and a 52 week high of $208.39. The stock has a market cap of $121.61 billion, a PE ratio of 103.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The network technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 235,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $43,170,393.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,404 shares in the company, valued at $199,159,581.28. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 99,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $18,191,542.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 358,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,353,042.65. The trade was a 21.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,122,864 shares of company stock valued at $204,315,811. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, February 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $212.50 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.06.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

