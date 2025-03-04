Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $6.15 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies makes up approximately 2.1% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.17, for a total value of $830,238.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,427,059.27. The trade was a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $113,882.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,115.56. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,563 shares of company stock worth $4,388,966 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Melius downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.25.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT opened at $345.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $370.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.68. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $279.00 and a 1 year high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

