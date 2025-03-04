Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for 2.8% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Elevance Health worth $56,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Elevance Health by 309.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 713,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,794,000 after acquiring an additional 538,978 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Elevance Health by 16.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,574,000 after acquiring an additional 334,552 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Elevance Health by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,461,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,024,000 after acquiring an additional 286,905 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at $129,221,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 49,164.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 231,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,234,000 after acquiring an additional 230,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $405.40 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens cut Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.03.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $395.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $388.27 and a 200 day moving average of $437.33. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.21 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The firm has a market cap of $89.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

