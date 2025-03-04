Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 70.22%.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

AOMR opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.40%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

