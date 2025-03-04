Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $4.22 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 244.4% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $85.60 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.73 and its 200 day moving average is $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MET. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MetLife from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.58.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

