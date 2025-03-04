Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,745 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.09% of Apollo Global Management worth $81,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.74.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO opened at $144.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 25.31%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $10,090,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,114,495.01. This trade represents a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.