iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Patten Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Patten Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 218,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Bravias Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Wernau Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Kelly Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,789,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $384.86 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $315.24 and a 1-year high of $419.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

