Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGK stock opened at $330.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $266.99 and a 52 week high of $358.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $348.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.13.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

