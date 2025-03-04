Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 28,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.31.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,009.50. The trade was a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.6 %

SHW stock opened at $356.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $282.09 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The stock has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $351.49 and its 200 day moving average is $365.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.