Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $635,000 Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 884,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,220,000 after purchasing an additional 314,123 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,230,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,978,000 after purchasing an additional 279,880 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 34,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 238,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,888,000 after purchasing an additional 237,909 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 497,875 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,483,000 after purchasing an additional 202,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.31.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $311.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $262.03 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.14 and a 200-day moving average of $318.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.35%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.