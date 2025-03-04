State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 43,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.07% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $59,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,897.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 48,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

