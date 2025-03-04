Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Update

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the January 31st total of 60,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 813,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 21,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Adial Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ:ADIL opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.60.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

