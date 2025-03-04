360 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Ring Mountain Capital LLC

Ring Mountain Capital LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 360 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 10,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,899,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,657,095,000 after acquiring an additional 91,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $1,046.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $697.27 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $984.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $939.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

