Westover Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,863 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.6% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,808,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,489,574,000 after buying an additional 32,074 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,056,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,430,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.93.

COST stock opened at $1,046.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $464.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $984.45 and its 200 day moving average is $939.83. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $697.27 and a one year high of $1,078.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

