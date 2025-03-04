Endeavour Group Limited (ASX:EDV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Endeavour Group Limited (ASX:EDV – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Endeavour Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.
Endeavour Group Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
Endeavour Group Company Profile
