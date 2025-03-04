Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 92,458 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,808,909 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,458 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Adobe worth $1,249,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in Adobe by 28.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $440.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $191.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.75 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 target price (down from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.88.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

