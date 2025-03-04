Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.4% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

VGIT stock opened at $59.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $60.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

