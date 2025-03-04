Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lowered its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.64. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

