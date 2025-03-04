Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX opened at $115.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.67 and its 200-day moving average is $98.68. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $117.46.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

