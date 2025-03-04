Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 39,913 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,913 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in RTX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. UBS Group raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $133.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $178.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.52. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $135.36.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

