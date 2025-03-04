Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,655 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $11,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 725,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,277,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

HDV stock opened at $120.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.47 and a 52 week high of $121.70.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.