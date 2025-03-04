Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,246,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,026,000 after acquiring an additional 44,991 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.22.

IQV stock opened at $184.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.06 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.25.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

