Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06), Zacks reports.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.5 %
AMLX opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $205.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $19.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 7,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $30,182.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,176,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,834,223.52. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 11,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $41,122.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,201,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,108,327.09. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,169 shares of company stock worth $97,274 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Mediterranean Growth Monster: CAVA Keeps Surging—Buy the Dip?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Is the S&P 500 Ready to Rally? A $1.8M Bet on SPY Says Yes
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Consumer Spending Is Slowing—But These Stocks Will Still Thrive
Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.