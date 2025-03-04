Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06), Zacks reports.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.5 %

AMLX opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $205.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $19.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 7,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $30,182.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,176,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,834,223.52. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 11,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $41,122.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,201,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,108,327.09. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,169 shares of company stock worth $97,274 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AMLX. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

