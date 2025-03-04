RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in RTX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $133.68 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $178.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.52.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $2,100,981.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,763,124.60. This trade represents a 21.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

