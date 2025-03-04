Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $14.50 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,685 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $14,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFLV. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 62.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 19,258 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 4,576.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average is $30.99.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

